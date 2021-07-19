Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.86% to Settle at $3.7790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 10.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.86% to $3.7790 per million British thermal units today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 28, 2021
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 16.50 cents or 4.57% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 28, 2021
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 21, 2018
--Up 130.29% from its 52-week low of $1.641 hit Monday, July 20, 2020
--Rose 130.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 54.50% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
--Off 75.43% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is up 3.53%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.24 or 48.84%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
