Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.25% to Settle at $4.1580 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 13.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.25% to $4.1580 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 24.40 cents or 6.23% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

--Up 126.72% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 89.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 69.99% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 72.96% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.619 or 63.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 1505ET