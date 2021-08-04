Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.25% to Settle at $4.1580 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 13.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.25% to $4.1580 per million British thermal units today
--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, June 11, 2021
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 28, 2021
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 24.40 cents or 6.23% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021
--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018
--Up 126.72% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020
--Rose 89.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 69.99% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
--Off 72.96% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Year-to-date it is up $1.619 or 63.77%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
