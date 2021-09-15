Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.80% to Settle at $5.4600 -- Data Talk

09/15/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 20.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.80% to $5.4600 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 52.20 cents or 10.57% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up 14 of the past 18 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, when it settlementd at $6.1350

--Up 197.71% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 140.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 123.22% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 64.49% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 24.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.921 or 115.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1502ET

