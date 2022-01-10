Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.16% to Settle at $4.0790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 16.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.16% to $4.0790 per million British thermal units today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 26.70 cents or 7.00% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Off 35.38% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Up 66.76% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
--Rose 48.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 9.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Off 73.48% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is up 9.36%
--Year-to-date it is up 34.90 cents or 9.36%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
