Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.16% to Settle at $4.0790 -- Data Talk

01/10/2022 | 03:03pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 16.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.16% to $4.0790 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 26.70 cents or 7.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 35.38% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 66.76% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 48.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 73.48% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 9.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 34.90 cents or 9.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1502ET

All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.16% to Settle at $4.0790 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:59aBHP to Invest Up to $90 Million in Kabanga Nickel
DJ
01/07Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.99% This Week to Settle at $3.9160 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/07Banks in Talks With UK Regulator About Loans for Energy Providers, FT Reports
DJ
01/07Shell to Return $5.5 Billion From Permian Sale via Buybacks -- Update
DJ
01/07Shell to Return $5.5 Billion From Permian Sale Via Buybacks
DJ
01/06Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.80% to Settle at $3.8120 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.44% to Settle at $3.8820 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05Enbridge Shares Rise on Private Notes Offering Consideration
DJ
01/05Uniper Gets EUR10 Billion Credit to Manage Energy Market
DJ
More news