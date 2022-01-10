Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.16% to Settle at $4.0790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 16.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.16% to $4.0790 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 26.70 cents or 7.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 35.38% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 66.76% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 48.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 73.48% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 9.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 34.90 cents or 9.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

