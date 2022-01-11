Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.17% to Settle at $4.2490 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 17.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.17% to $4.2490 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 43.70 cents or 11.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 32.68% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 73.71% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 54.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 72.37% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 51.90 cents or 13.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

01-11-22 1500ET