Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.72% to Settle at $5.0170 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 22.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.72% to $5.0170 per million British thermal units today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 20.52% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 117.66% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 86.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.52% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 105.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 67.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 7.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.478 or 97.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1502ET