Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 46.91% This Year to Settle at $3.7300 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained $1.19 per million British thermal units, or 46.91% to $3.7300 per million British thermal units this year

--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2016

--Up for two consecutive years

--Up $1.541 or 70.40% over the last two years

--Largest two year net and percentage gain since year end 2005

--The average price for the year was $3.728

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the third quarter of 2008

--Snaps a six quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 83.70 cents or 18.33%

--Largest one month percentage decline since Dec. 2018

--Down for three consecutive months

--Largest three month net decline since Feb. 2009

--Largest three month percentage decline since Feb. 2019

--This week it is up 10.00 cents or 2.75%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 4.00 cents or 1.08% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Today it is up 16.90 cents or 4.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 40.91% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 52.49% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 46.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 75.74% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

