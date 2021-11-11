Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.51% to Settle at $5.1490 -- Data Talk

11/11/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 26.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.51% to $5.1490 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 18.43% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 123.38% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 73.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.43% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 110.51% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 66.52% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.61 or 102.80%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1459ET

