  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.77% This Week to Settle at $4.1400 -- Data Talk

08/06/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 22.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.77% to $4.1400 per million British thermal units this week

--Up two of the past three weeks

--The settlementment price is unchanged today

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 125.74% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 84.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.43% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.158 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Up 69.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 73.08% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.601 or 63.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1506ET

