Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.93% to Settle at $5.2310 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 29.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.93% to $5.2310 per million British thermal units today

--Up 12 of the past 16 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, when it settlementd at $5.4450

--Up 185.22% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 126.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 113.86% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 65.98% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 19.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.692 or 106.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 1500ET