Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.45% to Settle at $4.1950 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 25.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.45% to $4.1950 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 33.54% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 70.81% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 44.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 12.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 72.72% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 13.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 46.50 cents or 12.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1500ET