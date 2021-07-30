Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.23% This Month to Settle at $3.9140 -- Data Talk

07/30/2021
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 26.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.23% to $3.9140 per million British thermal units this month

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $1.306 or 50.08% over the last four months

--Largest four month gain since Oct. 2020

--Largest four month percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Longest winning streak since Nov. 2018 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up six of the past seven months

--This week it is down 12.80 cents or 3.17%

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2021

--Today it is down 14.50 cents or 3.57%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of $4.102 hit Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up 117.57% from its 52-week low of $1.799 hit Friday, July 31, 2020

--Rose 117.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.58% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.102 hit Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up 60.02% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 74.55% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.375 or 54.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1504ET

