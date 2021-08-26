Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.36% to Settle at $4.1840 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 28.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.36% to $4.1840 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 28.80 cents or 7.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

--Up 128.14% from its 52-week low of $1.834 hit Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Rose 62.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 71.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 72.79% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 6.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.645 or 64.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1504ET

