  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.06% This Week to Settle at $5.6190 -- Data Talk

10/01/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 41.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.06% to $5.6190 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 27, 2021

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up $1.768 or 45.91% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week gain since the week ending Feb. 21, 2014

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Today it is down 24.80 cents or 4.23%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.23% from its 52-week high of $5.867 hit Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Up 143.77% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 130.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.23% from its 2021 settlement high of $5.867 hit Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Up 129.72% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 63.46% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.08 or 121.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1505ET

