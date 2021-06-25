Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.74% This Week to Settle at $3.4960 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for July delivery gained 28.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.74% to $3.4960 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 5, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 7.80 cents or 2.28%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 30.50 cents or 9.56% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 14, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

--Up 133.85% from its 52-week low of $1.495 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 133.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 42.93% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 77.27% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 17.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 95.70 cents or 37.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1500ET