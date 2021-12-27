Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.82% to Settle at $4.0600 -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 32.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.82% to $4.0600 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Off 35.68% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 76.14% from its 52-week low of $2.305 hit Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Rose 76.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.68% from its 2021 settlement high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 65.99% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 73.60% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 11.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.521 or 59.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1501ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 8.87% 185.0361 Delayed Quote.42.97%
