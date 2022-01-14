Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.84% This Week to Settle at $4.2620 -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 34.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.84% to $4.2620 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 53.20 cents or 14.26% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.80 cent or 0.19%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 59.50 cents or 12.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 32.48% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 74.24% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 55.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.857 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 14.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 72.29% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 14.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 53.20 cents or 14.26% 

   <p>-- </p><p> </p><p>Abhirami Shrinivas   </p><p>  </p>

DATA INTEGRITY ANALYST

O: (609) 520-7054

--------------------------------------------------

E: <A href="mailto:abhirami.shrinivas@dowjones.com">abhirami.shrinivas@dowjones.com</A>

A: 4300 US Highway one Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

<p> </p><p> </p></root>


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1502ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.23% 191.3569 Delayed Quote.7.37%
All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.84% This Week to Settle at $4.2620 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 12.09% to Settle at $4.2700 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13E.ON to Buy 25% Stake in Horisont Energi as Companies Agree on Carbon-Capture Deal
DJ
01/12Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 14.31% to Settle at $4.8570 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11Energy Up With Oil As Geopolitical Concerns Outweigh Yield Worries -- Energy Roundup
DJ
01/11Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.17% to Settle at $4.2490 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10Energy Edge Lower As U.S., Russia Meet -- Energy Roundup
DJ
01/10Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.16% to Settle at $4.0790 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10BHP to Invest Up to $90 Million in Kabanga Nickel
DJ
01/07Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.99% This Week to Settle at $3.9160 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news