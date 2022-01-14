Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.84% This Week to Settle at $4.2620 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 34.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.84% to $4.2620 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 53.20 cents or 14.26% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.80 cent or 0.19%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 59.50 cents or 12.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 32.48% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 74.24% from its 52-week low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 55.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.857 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 14.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 72.29% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 14.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 53.20 cents or 14.26%

