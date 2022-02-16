Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.54% to Settle at $4.7170 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 41.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.54% to $4.7170 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 77.60 cents or 19.69% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 25.27% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 92.06% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 46.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 26.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 69.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 98.70 cents or 26.46%

