Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.54% to Settle at $4.7170 -- Data Talk

02/16/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 41.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.54% to $4.7170 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 77.60 cents or 19.69% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 25.27% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 92.06% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 46.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 26.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 69.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 98.70 cents or 26.46%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1458ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 8.09% 214.6269 Delayed Quote.13.70%
All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.54% to Settle at $4.7170 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:40aSandvik Gets SEK2 Billion Order From BHP for Canadian Project
DJ
02/15Santos Reports US$658 Million Annual Profit, Reviews Capital Management Framework -- Up..
DJ
02/15Santos Reports US$658 Million Annual Profit, Reviews Capital Management Framework
DJ
02/15Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.65% to Settle at $4.3060 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/15TC Energy FX Boosts Ebitda, Increases Costs, Expenses in 2021 -- Currency Comment
DJ
02/14BHP Logs $223 Million Covid-19 Hit; Considers Booster Requirements
DJ
02/14BHP Expects China Steel Demand to Firm Over 2022 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02/14BHP 1st Half Net Profit More Than Doubles on Strong Commodity Prices
DJ
02/14Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.45% to Settle at $4.1950 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news