Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World (autre bourse)
  4. NYMEX Henry-hub gas
  5. News
  6. Summary
       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Unchanged at $4.8050 -- Data Talk

09/22/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery is Unchanged at $4.8050 per million British thermal units today

--Off 12.00% from its 52-week high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 128.70% from its 52-week low of $2.101 hit Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Rose 126.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.00% from its 2021 settlement high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 96.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 68.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 9.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.266 or 89.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1502ET

All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Unchanged at $4.8050 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:35aU.S. Ethanol Stocks Snap Streak
DJ
09/21Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.61% to Settle at $4.8050 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21Fortum, Rusnano JV Gets Wind Power Deal in Russia
DJ
09/21SSE Appoints Stephen Wheeler Managing Director of SSE Renewables; Jim Smith to Retire
DJ
09/20Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.35% to Settle at $4.9850 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20Nigeria Earned $1.64 Billion from Crude Oil, Gas Exports in 12 Months to May
DJ
09/20DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
09/20DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
09/20DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
More news