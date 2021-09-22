Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Unchanged at $4.8050 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery is Unchanged at $4.8050 per million British thermal units today

--Off 12.00% from its 52-week high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 128.70% from its 52-week low of $2.101 hit Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Rose 126.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.00% from its 2021 settlement high of $5.46 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 96.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $2.446 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Off 68.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 9.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.266 or 89.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1502ET