Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  World (autre bourse)  >  NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryAll News

Hurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, regulator says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is wrapped closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas

U.S. energy companies on Saturday continued to restaff offshore oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Interior.

There were 122 facilities that were reoccupied as of midday, the data showed. Crude oil production was off 82%, or 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and natural gas production was down 59%, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day. (https://tinyurl.com/yyzyvb3f)

There were 189 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that remain unmanned on Saturday, the department said, down from 310 unoccupied facilities on Wednesday.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas production.

Hurricane Laura shut six coastal refineries this week accounting for about 12% of U.S. oil processing capacity. Those without significant damage have taken steps to restart operations.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Grant McCool)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.84% 45.86 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
WTI 0.12% 42.926 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
03:03pHurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in U.S...
RE
08/28Gazprom 2Q Pretax Profit Down 82% Amid Oil-Price Slump
DJ
08/28Tatneft Profit Fell on Lower Gas, Oil Production
DJ
08/26Los Angeles natural gas plant has been leaking methane for years
RE
08/26Los Angeles natural gas plant has been leaking methane for years
RE
08/26SoCalGas Gets US DOE Funding to Advance Zero- and Near-zero Emissions Vehicle..
DJ
08/26U.s. gulf of mexico well shut-ins cut 61%, or 1.65 billion cubic feet, of nat..
RE
08/25MERIDIAN ENERGY : Halts Capital Management Program on Smelter Closure
DJ
08/25Energy companies shut-in 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas production fro..
RE
08/24E.ON Starts Operations at Netherlands Process Steam Generator
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group