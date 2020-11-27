Oil Ends Slightly Lower Ahead of OPEC -- Market Talk

14:23 ET - US benchmark oil prices end the session a slight, 0.4% lower at $45.53 a barrel, bringing to an end a four-session price rally as investors hesitate as they try to gauge what OPEC and Russia might decide at a meeting next week regarding soon-to-expire emergency production cuts. Analysts generally expect the group will extend cuts into the first few months of 2021, but given WTI crude's 27% price surge since Nov. 1, the analysts are no longer certain of such an outcome. Despite today's price-slippage, WTI ends the week about 9% higher, marking a fourth straight weekly increase. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

