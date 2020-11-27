Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  World (autre bourse)  >  NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Ends Slightly Lower Ahead of OPEC -- Market Talk

11/27/2020 | 02:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:23 ET - US benchmark oil prices end the session a slight, 0.4% lower at $45.53 a barrel, bringing to an end a four-session price rally as investors hesitate as they try to gauge what OPEC and Russia might decide at a meeting next week regarding soon-to-expire emergency production cuts. Analysts generally expect the group will extend cuts into the first few months of 2021, but given WTI crude's 27% price surge since Nov. 1, the analysts are no longer certain of such an outcome. Despite today's price-slippage, WTI ends the week about 9% higher, marking a fourth straight weekly increase. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1438ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-26.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 75.9387 Delayed Quote.21.88%
WTI 1.29% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-25.37%
All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
02:39pOil Ends Slightly Lower Ahead of OPEC -- Market Talk
DJ
11/26Total, Exxon in Talks to Boost Gas Extraction in Mozambique -Reuters
DJ
11/26SSE Reaches Financial Close on First Two Phases of UK Wind Farm Project
DJ
11/25Naturgy Energy Close to Selling UFG Stake to Eni -El Confidencial
DJ
11/24U.s. natural gas inventories for week ended nov. 20 seen down 18 bcf in wedne..
RE
11/23Airbus Gets Helicopter Order for Use at Exxon Mobil LNG Project
DJ
11/20NATURGY ENERGY S A : to Supply Electricity to Spain's National Mint
DJ
11/19Gazprom 3Q Profit Rises 27% on the Quarter as Oil Markets Recover
DJ
11/18SSE : 1st Half Profit Soars on Exceptionals; Adjusted EBIT Takes GBP115 Million ..
DJ
11/17TC ENERGY : Alliance of Indigenous Groups to Invest Up to C$1 Billion in Keyston..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ