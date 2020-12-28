Log in
NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Oil Prices Flat Despite Bullish Stimulus Bill -- Market Talk

12/28/2020 | 10:18am EST
10:02 ET - Optimism over the US stimulus bill fails to spur oil markets, with WTI prices now stable at $48.25 per barrel and Brent also flat at $51.44 pb. Schneider Electric says markets are trying to find direction amid bullish economic and vaccine news and bearish expectations regarding rising Covid-19 cases and deaths. "The usual factors are likely to guide trading rest of week," the research group says. "Inventories should be in focus as recent reports have shown some concerning builds for US stockpiles." (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1017ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 51.4 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 3.21% 120.65 Real-time Quote.27.81%
WTI 0.73% 48.219 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
