?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  World (autre bourse)  >  NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Novak calls for closer cooperation with OPEC on natural gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 06:10am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday it was important for Russia and members of the oil producing group OPEC to strengthen cooperation in the natural gas industry.

Cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and another energy group, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), could be enhanced, Novak told an online conference of Russian and OPEC officials.

Russia has been an active member of the GECF, which some analysts dubbed a "gas OPEC", and Moscow has also been working closely with OPEC on reducing crude output to boost oil prices.

Novak also told the OPEC-Russia Energy Dialogue, being hosted by the OPEC Secretariat, that a recovery of the global economy and oil market had been "difficult" in the face of uncertainties, including lockdowns in relation to the pandemic.

OPEC and other large oil producers led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 to decide on ways to stabilise the oil markets as demand has been hammered a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.86% 39.96 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 79.421 Delayed Quote.28.11%
WTI 2.02% 37.845 Delayed Quote.-44.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
06:10aRussia's Novak calls for closer cooperation with OPEC on natural gas
RE
05:30aRussia's Novak calls for closer cooperation with OPEC on natural gas
RE
10/30Exxon Mobil Posts Third Consecutive Loss in 3Q
DJ
10/29SOUTHERN : Georgia Power Taps Womack to Succeed Bowers as Chairman, President, C..
DJ
10/29SOUTHERN : More Than 550,000 Georgia Power Customers Without Power as Hurricane ..
DJ
10/29SOUTHERN : 3Q Profit Falls Amid Pandemic, Mild Weather
DJ
10/29Shell 3Q Earnings Came Ahead of Market Consensus -- Earnings Review
DJ
10/29Shell Posts 3Q Profit, Pledges to Cut Debt Amid New Cash Allocation Framework..
DJ
10/29Shell Posts Narrowed 3Q Profit, Pledges to Cut Debt Amid New Cash Allocation ..
DJ
10/28Natural gas output from u.s. gulf of mexico down 1.2 billion cubic feet per d..
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group