Russia's Novak calls for closer cooperation with OPEC on natural gas

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Tuesday it was important for Russia and members of
the oil producing group OPEC to strengthen cooperation in the
natural gas industry.
Cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and another energy group, the Gas Exporting
Countries Forum (GECF), could be enhanced, Novak told an online
conference of Russian and OPEC officials.
Russia has been an active member of the GECF, which some
analysts dubbed a "gas OPEC", and Moscow has also been working
closely with OPEC on reducing crude output to boost oil prices.
Novak also told the OPEC-Russia Energy Dialogue, being
hosted by the OPEC Secretariat, that a recovery of the global
economy and oil market had been "difficult" in the face of
uncertainties, including lockdowns in relation to the pandemic.
OPEC and other large oil producers led by Russia, a group
known as OPEC+, meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 to decide on ways to
stabilise the oil markets as demand has been hammered a slump in
demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.
