NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Summary 
Summary

US Oil Production Has Likely Peaked, Dallas Fed Survey Says -- Market Talk

09/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT

11:09 ET - Two-thirds of oil and gas executives who responded to a recent Dallas Fed survey said they think US oil production has already peaked. The US was producing some 13M barrels of oil daily earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand and dragged down prices. Output has since fallen below 11M barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. (rebecca.elliott@wsj.com; @rfelliott).

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.81% 42.1 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
WTI 1.10% 40.159 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
