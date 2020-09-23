US Oil Production Has Likely Peaked, Dallas Fed Survey Says -- Market Talk
09/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT
11:09 ET - Two-thirds of oil and gas executives who responded to a recent Dallas Fed survey said they think US oil production has already peaked. The US was producing some 13M barrels of oil daily earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand and dragged down prices. Output has since fallen below 11M barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. (rebecca.elliott@wsj.com; @rfelliott).