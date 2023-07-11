Future Metals NL - West Perth-based exploration company, focused on the Panton platinum group metals project in Australia - Says expected PGM3E metallurgical recoveries have improved to 86% from 78%. This relates to the leaching of flotation tailings, reagent optimisation test work and the chromite concentrate potential at Panton. PGM3E is palladium, platinum and gold.

Managing Director Jardee Kininmonth says: "We have achieved another metallurgical breakthrough for the Panton project, potentially creating a step-change in PGM recoveries, de-risking the flow sheet and improving project economics through leaching of flotation tails."

Current stock price: 2.69 pence, up 9.8% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 65%

