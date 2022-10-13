Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Palladium
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XC0009665529

PALLADIUM
Delayed  -  08:41 2022-10-13 am EDT
2057.07 USD   -3.85%
08:33aSpot palladium falls over 3%…
RE
07:01aGalileo Mining Hits New Targets at Western Australia's Norseman Project
MT
10/12Gold prices steady ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

SPOT PALLADIUM EXTENDS FALL, DOWN OVER 5%…

10/13/2022 | 08:46am EDT
SPOT PALLADIUM EXTENDS FALL, DOWN OVER 5%


© Reuters 2022
All news about PALLADIUM
Chart PALLADIUM
Duration : Period :
Palladium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALLADIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral