Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Albemarle shares slip on $1.3 billion stock offering

02/02/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A sign at the approach road leads to Albemarle's lithium evaporation ponds at its facility in Silver Peak

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp shares slipped 1.5% in extended trading on Tuesday after the world's largest producer of lithium launched a $1.3 billion share offering to fund its growth plans and pay down debt.

The company last month said it expects demand for the white metal used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries to grow four-fold in the next five years, given a satisfactory recovery in prices.

Albemarle Corp, which has a debt of $2.9 billion as of Sept. 30, said it would use the net proceeds of the offering to expand operations in Australia, Chile, Nevada and China.

Last month, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle said it would double production at its lithium facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, part of a plan to boost supply for the burgeoning EV market.

The company's stock doubled in 2020 as lithium prices rallied on EV demand optimism and a rebound in industrial activity from COVID-19 pandemic lows.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SILVER
05:55pGold, silver coin demand surging, straining U.S. Mint's capacity
RE
05:48pINSIDER TRENDS : Coeur Mining Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05:40pFinancials Gain As Worries About Day-Trader Activity Subside - Financials Rou..
DJ
05:31pAlbemarle shares slip on $1.3 billion stock offering
RE
05:25pGlobal equities rally as more U.S. stimulus looms, silver slides
RE
05:20pDow Rises Ahead of Amazon, Alphabet Earnings -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pSolitario Zinc Up In US After Hours As Expands Its Exploration Activities to ..
MT
04:48pCLOSE UPDATE : Stocks End Higher on COVID-19 Stimulus Talks Progress
MT
04:36pMaterials Gain As Growth Optimism Offsets Silver Slide -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:16pDow Rises Ahead of Amazon, Alphabet Earnings -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ