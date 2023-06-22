Anglo Asian Mining PLC - Azerbaijan-focused copper and gold producer - Says operational and financial performances in 2022 were within guidance. Ahead of annual general meeting, says revenue for 2022 was USD84.7 million, down 8.4% from USD92.5 million the year prior. Pretax profit decreased 40% to USD7.5 million from USD12.6 million. Company held cash of GBP20.4 million at December 31. Notes it produced a total of 57,618 gold equivalent ounces, down 11% from previous year due to lower gold grades of ore processed. Looking ahead, says it has an "ambitious but achievable growth strategy." It is currently building two new gold mines, Gilar and Zafar, and says Zafar will start producing ore later this year.

Current stock price: 95.02 pence, down 2.5%

12-month change: up 7.4%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

