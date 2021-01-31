Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug

01/31/2021 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Monday and U.S. stock futures recouped early losses as newly empowered retail investors turned their attention to precious metals, promising a respite to some hard-hit hedge funds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.4% after four straight sessions of losses.

Japan's Nikkei added 1.2%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5% as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets.

Futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%, having been down as much as 1% in early action, while NASDAQ futures firmed 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.6% and FTSE futures 0.2%.

Dealers noted a shift in the headline-grabbing battle between retail investors and Wall Street that led hedge funds last week to trade the most stock in a decade amid wild swings in GameStop Corp.

Talk now was that silver was the new target for the retail crowd, as the metal jumped 6% to a six-month high, possibly limiting the need for distressed selling by stock funds.

Analysts cautioned this entertaining episode was really a sideshow compared with signs of a loss of economic momentum in the United States and Europe as coronavirus lockdowns bite.

Indeed, two surveys from China showed factory activity slowed in January as restrictions took a toll in some regions.

Neither was the news on vaccine rollouts positive, especially given doubts about whether they will work on new COVID strains.

"It is these considerations, not what is happening to a video game retailer day to day, that has weighed on risk assets," said John Briggs, global head of strategy at NatWest Markets. "So much of the market's valuations, risk in particular, is premised on the fact we can see a light at the end of the COVID tunnel."

Doubts have also emerged about the future of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package, with 10 Republican senators urging a $600 billion plan.

The jitters in stocks caused only a brief ripple in bonds, with Treasury yields actually rising late last week, perhaps a refection of the tidal wave of borrowing underway.

A record $1.11 trillion of gross Treasury issuance is slated for this quarter, up from $685 billion the same time last year.

On Monday, U.S. 10-year yields had nudged up to 1.08% and nearer the recent 10-month top of 1.187%.

Higher yields combined with the more cautious market mood have seen the safe-haven dollar steady above its recent lows. The dollar index stood at 90.535, having bounced from a trough of 89.206 hit early in January.

The euro idled at $1.2129, well off its recent peak at $1.2349, while the dollar held firm at 104.70 yen.

Gold followed silver higher to $1,862 an ounce, but has repeatedly stalled at resistance around $1,875. [GOL/]

Oil also tracked the gains in other commodities, with U.S. crude rising 21 cents to $52.42 a barrel. Brent crude futures gained 33 cents to $55.37. [O/R]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Richard Pullin and Gerry Doyle)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.03% 29982.62 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.2129 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
EURO STOXX 50 -2.13% 3481.44 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
GAMESTOP CORP. 67.87% 325 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.09% 24.99 End-of-day quote.1.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.89% 55.37 Delayed Quote.7.16%
NASDAQ 100 -2.09% 12925.375603 Delayed Quote.0.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.00% 13070.69452 Delayed Quote.3.48%
NIKKEI 225 -1.89% 27663.39 Real-time Quote.0.80%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) 112.50% 1.7E-5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) 100.15% 0.46804 Real-time Quote.30.20%
S&P 500 -1.93% 3714.24 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SILVER -0.48% 28.455 Delayed Quote.2.45%
WTI 0.88% 52.41 Delayed Quote.8.35%
All news about SILVER
01/31China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues
RE
01/31Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
RE
01/31SIX SIGMA METALS : Boab Metals Begins Metallurgical and Geotechnical Programs at..
MT
01/31Copper dips weighed by China factory activity slowing in January
RE
01/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/31Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar
RE
01/31Ubs sdic silver futures fund (lof) is set to open up more than 6%
RE
01/31Australia shares hit 2-mth low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street
RE
01/31Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar
RE
01/31Spot silver price rises 6% to five-month high of $28.72 an ounce
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ