Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia

12/15/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy christens the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Caroline Kennedy to be U.S. ambassador to Australia and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as ambassador to Belize, the White House said.

Kennedy, 64, is the daughter of John Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States who was assassinated in 1963. She previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013-2017 under former President Barack Obama.

Kwan is the winner of two silver Olympic medals in figure skating. She has served as an adviser to the U.S. Department of State on women's issues.

Australia is a key ally to the United States and that relationship has strengthened in response to China's growing power and increasingly assertive behavior in Asia and beyond.

Kennedy's experience in Japan should be helpful in Canberra given that Australia and Japan are both members of the so-called Quad grouping, which includes the United States and India, that has been expanding cooperation https://www.reuters.com/world/china/quad-leaders-meet-white-house-amid-shared-china-concerns-2021-09-24in the face of China's rise.

In September, the United States, Britain and Australia announced a security pact dubbed AUKUS that will help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-get-us-nuclear-submarine-technology-china-looms-large-2021-09-15 and expand its security reach in the IndoPacific region.

Kennedy was the first female U.S. ambassador to Japan. She trained as an attorney and has co-authored books on civil liberties and edited anthologies of poetry.

It was unclear when Kennedy might be confirmed in her post, which requires Senate approval. Senate Republicans have been blocking dozens of Biden's nominees for diplomatic posts, including Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China since his nomination in August.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and David Brunnstrom; editing by Diane Craft, Rosalba O'Brien and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SILVER
05:07pPeru PM says Las Bambas standoff cannot be sustained for "much longer"
RE
04:37pWesdome Says Drilling at Eagle River Mine Discovers North Contact Zone and Zones Parall..
MT
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.73% Lower at $21.508 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:42pEquities Down Midday for Third Day as Fed Announcement Looms
MT
12:42pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs, US Stocks Lower as Federal Reserve Expected to Begi..
MT
10:54aMoody's Upgrades Taseko Mines; Down 4.9%
MT
10:41aChina EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Palladium ETFs witness positive inflows this year despite performance plung..
TI
10:20aGold gains as investors digest U.S. Fed tapering announcement
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : iShares widens European ETF range with 3 new additions
TI
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral