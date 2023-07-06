By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada swung to its biggest goods-trade deficit with the rest of the world in more than two-and-a-half years in May as a drop in commodity shipments dragged exports lower and increased motor-vehicle shipments helped buoy imports.

The trade balance undershot expectations and saw Canada's surplus with the U.S. narrow to its lowest in two years, though economists don't expect it closes the door on another possible interest rate increase.

The country posted a merchandise-trade deficit of 3.44 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $2.59 billion, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The shift to the largest deficit since October 2020 marked a wide miss to the consensus forecast for a C$1.2 billion surplus.

At the same time, April's surplus was revised down by $1.05 billion to $894 million, as the estimate for exports was cut and imports were revised higher.

Merchandise exports fell 3.8% to C$61.53 billion in the latest month, following the first advance in three months in April, while imports climbed 3.0% to C$64.97 billion, the data agency said.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said the slump in export volumes for the month presents downside risk to the preliminary estimate that industry-level gross domestic product rose strongly in May after economic growth was essentially unchanged the month before. It also suggests the earlier boost Canada has seen from easing supply shortages is now largely behind it.

Still, while the drop in exports hints that goods-producing sectors such as agriculture and resource extraction may post weaker numbers in the second quarter of the year than previously anticipated, an increase in import volumes points to strong consumer demand for the quarter, said Randall Bartlett, senior director of Canadian economics at Desjardins. He continues to estimate real GDP growth is tracking at almost 2% annualized in the second quarter, and doesn't change his view that the Bank of Canada will raise its policy rate a further one-quarter percentage point at next week's meeting.

Exports of energy products dropped 7.3% in May from the month before, largely due to lower prices. Oil exports were the biggest driver for the segment, following an increase in April, though exports of coal also declined with lower shipments of steelmaking coal headed to Asian markets, Statistics Canada said.

Stripping out the energy sector, exports for the month were 2.9% lower than in April.

Exports to the U.S., Canada's biggest export market by a wide margin, declined 2.9%, while imports were up 1.3%. That narrowed Canada's surplus with its neighbor to C$6.74 billion from $8.7 billion the month before.

Exports to countries other than the U.S. dropped 6.6% in May, and on the imports side, purchases from abroad rose 6.0%. That widened Canada's goods-trade deficit with countries other than the U.S. to roughly C$10.2 billion from C$7.8 billion, Statistics Canada said.

Overall, exports globally were also pulled down by shipments of farm, fishing and intermediate food products, a third consecutive monthly decline following a sharp increase between last August and February this year. Despite the recent weakness, the agency said export values of these goods have jumped in the first five months of 2023 from the same period last year.

Imports were higher in May following three straight monthly declines, led by imports of gold and silver and of motor vehicles and parts to a record-high value. For the first five months of the year, vehicle and parts imports are up more than 22% compared with a year ago.

On a volume, or price-adjusted, basis, exports fell 2.5% in May while total imports rose 3.5%.

Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Economics, said the deterioration in trade flows, which have a habit of swinging widely, suggests that net exports will contribute little to GDP growth in line with his view for the second quarter.

When international trade in goods and international trade in services were combined, Canadian exports were 3.1% lower, while imports increased 2.3%. As a result, Canada's trade surplus -- incorporating both goods and services -- widened to C$4.57 billion from C$316 million in April.

Canadian economic output unexpectedly flattened in April as modest growth by goods-producing industries was balanced by continued weakness in wholesale trade and the impact on the public sector of a strike by federal government workers, but looks to have rebounded the following month. Industry-level gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in April, and Statistics Canada's advance information indicates it rose 0.4% month-over-month in May.

Canada's central bank will next decide on interest rates on Wednesday, after it last month boosted its benchmark rate one-quarter point to a 22-year high of 4.75% to end a short-lived pause on its aggressive tightening following strong consumer spending in the first quarter.

