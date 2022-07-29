Comex Silver Ends the Month 0.62% Lower at $20.156 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 12.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.62% to $20.156 this month

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $4.965 or 19.76% over the last four months

--Largest four month net and percentage decline since Sept. 2021

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 2021 when the market fell for four straight months

--This week it is up $1.564 or 8.41%

--Largest one week gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up 32.90 cents or 1.66%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, April 13, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 25.04% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.94% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 58.61% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.172 or 13.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1408ET