Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:45:20 2023-02-28 pm EST
20.97 USD   +1.69%
02:34pRambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA
AN
02:13pDeclines in Consumer Confidence, Home Prices Leave Equities Mixed
MT
01:54pComex Silver Ends the Month 11.74% Lower at $20.961 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Month 11.74% Lower at $20.961 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost $2.7870 per troy ounce, or 11.74% to $20.961 this month


--Largest one month net decline since Sept. 2020

--Largest one month percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down $2.901 or 12.16% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since May 2022

--Largest two month percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Today it is up 29.10 cents or 1.41%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 22.04% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.43% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 17.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.50% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.41% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.67 hit Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 56.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.901 or 12.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1353ET

All news about SILVER
02:34pRambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA
AN
02:13pDeclines in Consumer Confidence, Home Prices Leave Equities Mixed
MT
01:54pComex Silver Ends the Month 11.74% Lower at $20.961 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:23pUS Equities Trade Mixed Following Declines in Consumer Confidence, Home Prices
MT
12:57pLower Consumer Confidence, Home Prices Send US Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds Into Mix..
MT
12:46pSandy Hook families get approval to dig into Alex Jones's finances
RE
12:22pPembridge Resources find gold, silver at Minto mine, Canada
AN
11:19aNational Bank of Canada Details Aya Gold & Silver's Assays From Zgounder Project
MT
11:14aMetallic Minerals Rises As Details Interceptions in Newly Discovered High-Grade Zone at..
MT
11:08aSouth African rand firms against dollar after unemployment data
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral