Comex Silver Ends the Month 11.74% Lower at $20.961 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost $2.7870 per troy ounce, or 11.74% to $20.961 this month

--Largest one month net decline since Sept. 2020

--Largest one month percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down $2.901 or 12.16% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since May 2022

--Largest two month percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Today it is up 29.10 cents or 1.41%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 22.04% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.43% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 17.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.50% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.41% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.67 hit Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 56.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.901 or 12.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

