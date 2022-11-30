Comex Silver Ends the Month 12.68% Higher at $21.550 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained $2.4250 per troy ounce, or 12.68% to $21.550 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up $3.788 or 21.33% over the last three months

--Largest three month gain since Feb. 2021

--Largest three month percentage gain since Sept. 2020

--Today it is up 34.60 cents or 1.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 19.85% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.79% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 3.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 55.75% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.778 or 7.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1403ET