  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Silver Ends the Month 8.74% Higher at $23.945 -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained $1.9240 per troy ounce, or 8.74% to $23.945 this month

--Largest one month gain since May 2021

--Largest one month percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Snaps a four month losing streak

--This week it is down 48.80 cents or 2.00%

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 17, 2021

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 17.20 cents or 0.71%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Off 18.55% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 11.58% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.55% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 11.58% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 50.83% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.387 or 9.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1407ET

Comex Silver Ends the Month 8.74% Higher at $23.945 -- Data Talk
