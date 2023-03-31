Comex Silver Ends the Quarter 0.90% Higher at $24.076 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 21.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.90% to $24.076 this quarter
--Up for two consecutive quarters
--Up $5.116 or 26.98% over the last two quarters
--Largest two quarter net and percentage gain since the fourth quarter of 2020
--Up four of the past six quarters
--This month it is up $3.115 or 14.86%
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Dec. 2020
--Snaps a two month losing streak
--Up five of the past seven months
--Today it is up 17.40 cents or 0.73%
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up $1.022 or 4.43% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 14, 2023 when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up nine of the past 11 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022
--Up 37.18% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 2.30% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up 20.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 50.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Year-to-date it is up 21.40 cents or 0.90%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-23 1404ET