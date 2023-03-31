Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:32:47 2023-03-31 pm EDT
24.00 USD   +0.54%
Comex Silver Ends the Quarter 0.90% Higher at $24.076 -- Data Talk Update

03/31/2023 | 02:34pm EDT

03/31/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
(Editor's Note: This item was updated to include weekly data)


Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 21.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.90% to $24.076 this quarter


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up $5.116 or 26.98% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net and percentage gain since the fourth quarter of 2020

--Up four of the past six quarters

--This month it is up $3.115 or 14.86%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--Up five of the past seven months

--This week it is up 80.70 cents or 3.47%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $3.701 or 18.16% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 7, 2020

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 17.40 cents or 0.73%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.022 or 4.43% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 14, 2023 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 37.18% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 2.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 20.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 50.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up 21.40 cents or 0.90%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1433ET

