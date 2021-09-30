Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Quarter 15.84% Lower at $22.021 -- Data Talk

09/30/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost $4.1440 per troy ounce, or 15.84% to $22.021 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net decline since the second quarter of 2013

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month it is down $1.939 or 8.09%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Sept. 2020

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $5.972 or 21.33% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since July 2013

--Largest four month percentage decline since Nov. 2014

--Longest losing streak since May 2019 when the market fell for four straight months

--Down six of the past eight months

--Today it is up 56.20 cents or 2.62%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 25.09% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 2.62% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 8.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 2.62% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 54.78% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $4.311 or 16.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1406ET

All news about SILVER
02:07pComex Silver Ends the Quarter 15.84% Lower at $22.021 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:12pEquities Slump as Jobless Claims Rise for Third Straight Week; Bed Bath & Beyond Warnin..
MT
12:53pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Fitch Puts Agnico Eagle Mines on Rating Watch Positive; Up 1.5%
MT
12:43pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Slump as Jobless Claims Rise for Th..
MT
11:46aBRAVEHEART RESOURCES : Says Latest Bull River Mine Drill Results Show Potential For Increa..
MT
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Silver on track for worst month of the year
TI
09:29aANALYSIS : From chips to ships, shortages are making inflation stick
RE
09:07aLAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION : Details New Drill Results from Ishkoday Campaign
MT
08:43aPRESS RELEASE : SMT Scharf AG receives final approval for China III machines and notes pos..
DJ
08:42aDISCOVERY SILVER : Reports Results from Drilling at Cordero Silver Project; Down in Early ..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral