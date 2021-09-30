Comex Silver Ends the Quarter 15.84% Lower at $22.021 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost $4.1440 per troy ounce, or 15.84% to $22.021 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net decline since the second quarter of 2013

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month it is down $1.939 or 8.09%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Sept. 2020

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $5.972 or 21.33% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since July 2013

--Largest four month percentage decline since Nov. 2014

--Longest losing streak since May 2019 when the market fell for four straight months

--Down six of the past eight months

--Today it is up 56.20 cents or 2.62%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 25.09% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 2.62% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 8.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 2.62% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 54.78% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $4.311 or 16.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

