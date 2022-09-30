Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
19.03 USD   +0.70%
02:06pComex Silver Ends the Quarter 6.52% Lower at $18.960 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:08pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Head for Second Month of Declines
MT
11:54aZambia sees wider 2022 budget deficit, slow GDP growth
RE
Comex Silver Ends the Quarter 6.52% Lower at $18.960 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost $1.3220 per troy ounce, or 6.52% to $18.960 this quarter


--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down $6.161 or 24.53% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net decline since the third quarter of 2013

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the fourth quarter of 2014

--This month it is up $1.198 or 6.74%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2022

--Snaps a five month losing streak

--This week it is up 11.80 cents or 0.63%

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 34.90 cents or 1.88%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 29.49% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.03% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 15.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.07% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $4.368 or 18.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1405ET

