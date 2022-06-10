Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:09 2022-06-10 pm EDT
21.92 USD   +1.27%
02:15pComex Silver Ends the Week 0.11% Higher at $21.913 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pQuimbaya Gold Secures Additional Claims in Antioquia, Colombia
MT
01:23pEquities Slump Midday After May Inflation Report
MT
Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.11% Higher at $21.913 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 2.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.11% to $21.913 this week


--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 11.60 cents or 0.53%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 22.10% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up 5.57% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 22.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.415 or 6.07%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1414ET

