Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.11% Higher at $21.913 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 2.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.11% to $21.913 this week

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 11.60 cents or 0.53%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 22.10% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up 5.57% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 22.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.415 or 6.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

