Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.48% Higher at $26.082 -- Data Talk

06/25/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 12.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.48% to $26.082 this week

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 3.50 cents or 0.13%

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 11.28% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 45.06% from its 52-week low of $17.98 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 44.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.28% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.13% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.44% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 25.00 cents or 0.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1355ET

Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral