Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.50% Higher at $19.147 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for November (new front month) delivery gained 9.50 cents per troy ounce, or 0.50% to $19.147 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 33.30 cents or 1.71%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 28.79% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 20.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.68% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.181 or 17.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

