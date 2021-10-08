Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.75% Higher at $22.679 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery gained 16.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.75% to $22.679 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 4.70 cents or 0.21%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.30 cents or 0.77% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Off 22.86% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 5.69% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 9.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 5.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.43% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.653 or 13.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1403ET