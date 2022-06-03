Log in
Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.77% Lower at $21.890 -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 17.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.77% to $21.890 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 36.40 cents or 1.64%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 22.19% from its 52-week high of $28.131 hit Friday, June 11, 2021

--Up 5.46% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 21.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.05% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.438 or 6.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1405ET

