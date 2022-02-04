Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.78% Higher at $22.475 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 17.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $22.475 this week

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 10.00 cents or 0.45%

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 20.62% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 4.73% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 16.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 1.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 53.85% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 85.30 cents or 3.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1401ET