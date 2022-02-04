Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Week 0.78% Higher at $22.475 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery gained 17.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.78% to $22.475 this week


--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 10.00 cents or 0.45%

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 20.62% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 4.73% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 16.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 1.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 53.85% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 85.30 cents or 3.66%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Week 0.78% Higher at $22.475 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:16pEquity Indexes Mixed Midday, Treasury Yields Hit Two-Year High as January Payrolls Jump
MT
12:45pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; Wall Street Searches for Direction, Treasury ..
MT
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Investors get defensive and dump cyclical sector ETFs
TI
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Thematic and Active ETFs this week witness a short-lived take-off
TI
08:19aTrillium Gold Mines Reports Brokered Private Placement for up to $5 Million; Up 3.6% in..
MT
08:09aING on The Canadian Dollar
MT
07:21aFortuna Silver Mines Seeking Clarification from Authorities on Term of Permit Extension
MT
05:33aFortuna Silver Mines Seeks Clarification on Extension of Term of Environmental Impact A..
MT
04:19aResolution Minerals to Acquire Carrara Range Project
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral