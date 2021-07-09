Log in
Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.02% Lower at $26.211 -- Data Talk

07/09/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 27.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.02% to $26.211 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 24.40 cents or 0.94%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 10.84% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 38.08% from its 52-week low of $18.983 hit Friday, July 10, 2020

--Rose 38.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.84% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.66% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.18% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 0.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 12.10 cents or 0.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1402ET

