Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.36% Higher at $21.093 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 28.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.36% to $21.093 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Snaps a six week losing streak
--Today it is up 32.70 cents or 1.57%
--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Off 21.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 20.18% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down 18.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.95% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up 2.05% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.67 hit Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
--Off 56.69% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Year-to-date it is down $2.769 or 11.60%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
