       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:56:50 2023-03-03 pm EST
21.14 USD   +0.96%
01:52pComex Silver Ends the Week 1.36% Higher at $21.093 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:49pServices Sector Data Drive Equities Higher
MT
01:20pUS Equities Rise, Treasury Yields Decline as Continuing Services Sector Expansion Highlights Fed's Dilemma
MT
Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.36% Higher at $21.093 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 28.30 cents per troy ounce, or 1.36% to $21.093 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a six week losing streak

--Today it is up 32.70 cents or 1.57%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 21.55% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.18% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 18.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.95% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.05% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.67 hit Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 56.69% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.769 or 11.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1351ET

