Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 37.10 cents per troy ounce, or 1.46% to $25.053 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 31.50 cents or 1.24%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of $25.874 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 42.74% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 3.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.17% from its 2023 settlement high of $25.874 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 25.23% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 48.56% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 4.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.191 or 4.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

