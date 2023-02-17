Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.54% Lower at $21.694 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 34.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.54% to $21.694 this week

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 1.00 cent or 0.05%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 14.80 cents or 0.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 19.32% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.61% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 9.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.47% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $21.546 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 55.45% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.65%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.168 or 9.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1353ET