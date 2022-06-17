Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.55% Lower at $21.573 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 34.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.55% to $21.573 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 29.40 cents or 1.34%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 19.77% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 16.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.755 or 7.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1406ET