       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:27 2022-06-17 pm EDT
21.61 USD   -1.15%
02:07pComex Silver Ends the Week 1.55% Lower at $21.573 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:31pEquities Mixed Midday, Yields Slump as Powell Reiterates Focus on Lowering Inflation
MT
01:05pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Mixed, Treasury Yields Extend Decline
MT
Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.55% Lower at $21.573 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 34.00 cents per troy ounce, or 1.55% to $21.573 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 29.40 cents or 1.34%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 19.77% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 16.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.755 or 7.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1406ET

